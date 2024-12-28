UAE: These volunteers will start New Year with 2,200km journey across 4 Gulf countries to raise $200,000 for Yemen

On New Year's Day, volunteers will embark on a humanitarian journey traversing four Gulf countries – UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabi, and Yemen.

The camel caravan aims to raise $200,000 for development projects promoting self-sufficiency for the Yemeni people affected by the ongoing 10-year strife.

The 2,200km expedition is estimated to take up to 70 days, Mike Metzger, sustainability and world heritage advocate coordinating the project named “Hope Voyage Campaign,” told Khaleej Times.

Metzger said the caravan will start in the desert at Al Khatim village between Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain on the morning of January 1, 2025, participated in by approximately 50 volunteers.

It will enter Saudi Arabia from the Umm Al Zamoul Border Post with Oman and cross the entire southern Empty Quarter by camel.

“Our arrival point in Yemen is a village city known as Tarim in Wadi Hadhramaut,” said Abu Dhabi-based Metzger who will also be walking. The expected day of arrival is Feb 8, 2025.

“Many other travellers will be joining in through country segments between one to four weeks of walking,” he said.

“We are a team, though everyone will be contributing different lengths of time for the walk. Some of our team can walk a week, some (will be walking for) two weeks, others for months,” Metzger said.

Metzger said they were “prepared as we ever will be” to enter Empty Quarter.

“We have a support team in Saudi Arabia for emergencies. We are also storing food, camel food and water in all the countries we are travelling through in advance in the coming days,” he said.

The Empty Quarter section of the camel caravan is the longest, ranging from 20 days to a month, according to the expedition’s website.

Metzger said 70 days of food, water, and medicine have been arranged, to be dropped off in advance.

“Voyage food is very simple – dates, tea, flour for making bread, ghee, dried meat, fish and vegetables, along with camel food,” he said.

Government support

While logistical support has been coming from close friends in the region, support teams and volunteers, Metzger said they were “hoping for government support once we actually launch.”

“It would be amazing to have their help especially for a cultural journey of this scale,” he said.

Metzger said their team is securing all necessary permits. He added that the ongoing conflict in Yemen “won’t affect our journey very much.

“We are entering a very peaceful part of Yemen that has good relations with the UAE and Saudi Arabia.”

Metzger expressed hope the grassroots initiative would meet its goal of raising $200,000. “We have been receiving donations from families and friends, so far. We would cherish more support from the UAE expat and local community for our humanitarian work,” he said.

Development project

The funds raised will be used for the financial upkeep of an already established facility in Seiyun, Yemen that has been providing free medicine and medical service daily for Yemenis since 2023.

Metzger said the facility, named Nesma & Sindibad Clinic, after his two single-humped camels who have passed away, has so far already treated more than 15,000 Yemenis.