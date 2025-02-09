UAE President visits Bahrain's King at his residence in Abu Dhabi, discusses fraternal ties

Photo: File photo

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed visited King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, at his residence in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad, along with those in attendance, engaged in cordial discussions reflecting the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the UAE and Bahrain and their peoples.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across all fields to support development priorities and sustainable prosperity for both nations and their citizens.