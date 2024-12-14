UAE, Jordan prepare for joint military exercise

Photo: WAM

A group of senior military officers from the UAE Armed Forces participated today in the first planning meeting with their counterparts from the Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as part of preparations for the launch of the joint military exercise "Bonds of Strength 4," which is scheduled to take place during this December in Jordan.

This exercise is an extension of the strategic military cooperation between the two brotherly countries, reflecting the deep-rooted bilateral relations and the historical and fraternal ties between the leaderships of both nations.

During the meeting held in Jordan, both sides discussed ways to enhance military integration and exchange expertise in various fields, supporting the readiness of their armed forces and contributing to achieving security and stability in the region.

The joint military exercise will feature a series of military scenarios aimed at implementing new military concepts and doctrines at both the strategic and tactical levels, with the goal of enhancing joint operational capabilities, developing military competencies, and increasing readiness to address the growing security challenges in the region.

