UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia, Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

The brightly lit tree was seen slowly leaning over, then collapsing next to a Christmas market as a merry-go-round spun on the historic town square
The UAE on Monday welcomed the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman to achieve peace in Yemen.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the current talks with a Houthi delegation in Riyadh to reach a permanent ceasefire and find a political solution to the Yemeni crisis, to enhance peace and stability in Yemen and the region.
The Ministry emphasised the importance of supporting regional and international efforts in finding a sustainable political solution in Yemen that achieves the aspirations of the Yemeni people for security, development, and stability.
The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to stand by the Yemeni people and support their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity as part of its support of the interests of the region's peoples.
ALSO READ:
The brightly lit tree was seen slowly leaning over, then collapsing next to a Christmas market as a merry-go-round spun on the historic town square
The shooter was described as an 'excellent student with no criminal record'; initial investigations reveal that he also killed his father, as well as a man and his two-month-old daughter
Immigration officials have also been asked to prioritize permanent residency applications for Palestinians
Court rejects his plea to suspend a conviction a day before the deadline of submitting nomination papers for the elections
Saman Abbas was strangled by her uncle after rejecting her family's demand that she marry a cousin in Pakistan
Under the pilot, qualified H-1B visa applicants will not have to travel abroad to renew work visa
Residents say the series of small earthquakes — sometimes hundreds per day — had damaged roads and buildings
Western allies of Israel have increasingly expressed concern with civilian casualties and the mass displacement of 1.9 million Palestinians