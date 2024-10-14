Severe weather alert in Oman: Work, schools suspended on October 15

Oman has announced the suspension of work and schools in both the public and private sectors on Tuesday, October 15, in response to a severe weather alert affecting the country. However, some governorates will transition to remote learning.

The national centre for early warning of multiple hazards forecast heavy rainfall of 40-90 mm across several regions. In response, the National Committee for Managing Emergency Situations has announced the suspension of work and school activities.

Affected areas include:

Suspension of work and study: Muscat, South Al Sharqiyah, and North Al Sharqiyah governorates will observe a complete halt to in-person activities.

Suspension of studies and remote transfer: The following governorates will transition to remote learning: Al Wusta, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, as well as the mountainous regions in Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahirah, and Al Buraimi.

Authorities have urged citizens and residents to stay indoors and monitor official updates regarding the weather conditions and safety measures. The committee emphasised that the safety of citizens is the top priority and recommends that everyone take necessary precautions during this period of inclement weather.

The UAE is also bracing for potential increased rainfall in some eastern and southern regions, with initial data suggesting possible impacts from a tropical depression forming in the Arabian Sea. The authorities expect rough seas and seawater flooding in some coastal regions.