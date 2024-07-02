Several expats arrested as Kuwait cracks down on visa violators

On the mission in which she was accompanied by her lookalike Barbie, Samantha Cristoforetti became the first European woman to complete a spacewalk
Several expats were arrested on Monday after Kuwait launched a security campaign aimed at enforcing residency laws across various governorates. During the crackdown, violators who failed to take advantage of a three-month amnesty provided for illegal residents were arrested by the Ministry of Interiors.
In a social media post, the authorities said that officials have launched intensive operations targeting violators of residency regulations and other law offenders. This initiative comes following the expiration of the legal deadline on June 30, 2024, for individuals to regularise their residency status.
The campaign, which started on Monday, July 1, has already seen significant results with the apprehension of several violators. However, the ministry did not specify the number of people arrested during the crackdown. Those detained have been referred to concerned authorities and will be processed according to the law, including deportation from the country.
Emphasising the continuation of these efforts, the Ministry of Interior underscores the importance of public cooperation in reporting any individuals suspected of violating residency laws. Citizens and residents are urged not to cover up or harbour any violators, as this could lead to legal repercussions.
The Ministry reiterated its commitment to maintaining security and upholding the rule of law across all governorates of Kuwait. They urge the public to assist in ensuring compliance with residency regulations by contacting the emergency hotline (112) to report any violations.
