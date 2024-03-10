Schools in some areas closed due to flooding, torrential rain in Oman

It is a naturally occurring climate pattern typically associated with increased heat worldwide, drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere
Very heavy downpours have caused flash flooding and disruption in Oman on Saturday. Authorities are responding to flooding situation after the torrential rainfall.
The Ministry of Education in the Sultanate has suspended classes at public, private, and international schools in Al Dhahirah, Al Buraimi, North Al Batinah, and South Al Batinah governorates on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Classes will resume on Monday, March 11.
The educational directorates in the rest of the governorates to monitor the weather conditions, evaluate the situation, and take the appropriate decisions regarding schools.
Heavy thunderstorms accompanied by active downdraft winds and hail are expected on Sunday morning in the governorates of North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahirah, North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah and Al Buraimi.
Rainfall amounts ranging from 20 to 100 mm may lead to flow of streams and wadis, some of which could be severe. Scattered rain showers are expected in parts of the governorates of Musandam, Al Wusta and Dhofar.
Authorities urged residents to be cautious during the thunderstorms, avoid crossing wadis, stay away from low-lying areas, and asked the public not to venture out in the sea during the alert period.
