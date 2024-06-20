E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Saudi resumes issuing Umrah visas as Haj ends

The new Umrah season will coincide with the month of Muharram 1145 Ah (July 19)

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 6:20 PM

Last updated: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 6:23 PM

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has begun issuing visas for Umrah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The new Umrah season will coincide with the month of Muharram 1145 Ah (July 19). Those wanting to perform the ritual can apply for electronic visas through the Nusuk application.


The move aims to streamline the arrival of pilgrims to the Kingdom and ensure a smooth experience.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The ministry is working to accommodate more pilgrims and provide services that meet their needs and aspirations, said SPA.

Saudi Arabia had temporarily suspended the issuance of Umrah visas through the Nusuk app in order to prepare for the Haj season. The suspension was effective from May 23 until June 21.

All categories of visit visa holders were banned from entering Makkah during this period.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from World