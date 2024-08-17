Saudi man sentenced to death over terror crimes, treason

The former prime minister has been named in two murder cases already, along with senior members of her cabinet
Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 17, has issued a statement informing its citizens and residents of a death sentence being carried out against Saudi national, Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Qunai’an.
The Saudi national was accused of "committing criminal acts that involved betraying his country, joining a terrorist cell affiliated with the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, and financing it. of terrorism and terrorist acts and its support for terrorist ideology."
In a statement, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior also mentioned that the accused was being sentenced for his support for terrorist ideology and terrorist acts.
The accused was sent to court, where a verdict was issued confirming his guilt. He was then sentenced to death as a discretionary punishment. The ruling was upheld by the Specialised Criminal Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, and a royal order was then issued to enforce the verdict.
The authority said they made this announcement to affirm the Kingdom's commitment to maintaining security, achieving justice, and making sure to punish all those who attempt to harm the Kingdom's national security.
