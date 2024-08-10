Saudi man sentenced to death over terror crimes, treason

The 10-month-old war has left the Gaza Strip with no clean running water, a shortage of aid and medicine and raw sewage everywhere, giving rise to skin diseases and other afflictions
Saudi Arabia has issued a statement informing its citizens and residents of a death sentence being carried out against a Saudi national.
Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Qunai’an, a Saudi national, was accused of "committing criminal acts that involved betraying his country, sympathizing with those detained in terrorist cases, and praising the leader of... Al-Qaeda terrorist organisation."
In a statement, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior also mentioned that the accused was being sentenced for his support for terrorist ideology and terrorist acts.
The accused was referred to the court, which issued a verdict confirming his guilt and sentencing him to death as a discretionary punishment. The ruling was upheld by the Specialised Criminal Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, and a royal order was then issued to enforce the verdict.
The authority said they made this announcement to affirm the Kingdom's commitment to maintaining security, achieving justice, and making sure to punish all those who attempt to harm the Kingdom's national security.
Low on the ground and therefore difficult to detect, the robot dogs can use thermal imaging to inspect enemy trenches or the inside of buildings in combat zones
It is not clear how the order for employees to offer prayers during non-work hours would be policed
Suspicions have arisen on two or three farms in the Nord and three or four in the Aisne, says president of the regional farming union
The latest approval was based on a late-stage trial where Fabhalta showed a 43.8 per cent reduction in proteinuria when compared to placebo
The Ukrainian president makes no direct reference to the situation in a Russian region where Moscow says Kyiv has launched a cross-border assault
The carrier, owned by IAG, says it will continue flying daily to Shanghai and Hong Kong
The youth-led nationwide protests began peacefully in June before turning violent, and more than 50 people have been killed