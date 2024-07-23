Saudi man sentenced to death over terror crime

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 5:12 PM

Saudi Arabia has issued a statement informing citizens and residents of a death sentence being carried out against a Saudi national.

Ahmed bin Hassan bin Ali Al Eisa, a Saudi national, was accused of committing the following crimes: "a terrorist crime by joining a terrorist organisation; participating with other terrorist elements in targeting and killing security personnel; committing several crimes of financing terrorism; supplying wanted terrorist elements with weapons and ammunition; and harbouring others who trade in weapons".

