Saudi man sentenced to death over terror crime

The assassination attempt on Trump is the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades, says Cheatle
Saudi Arabia has issued a statement informing citizens and residents of a death sentence being carried out against a Saudi national.
Ahmed bin Hassan bin Ali Al Eisa, a Saudi national, was accused of committing the following crimes: "a terrorist crime by joining a terrorist organisation; participating with other terrorist elements in targeting and killing security personnel; committing several crimes of financing terrorism; supplying wanted terrorist elements with weapons and ammunition; and harbouring others who trade in weapons".
The accused was referred to the court, which issued a verdict confirming his guilt and sentencing him to death as a discretionary punishment. The ruling was upheld by the higher court, and a royal order was then issued to enforce the verdict.
The authority said it announced this to affirm the Kingdom's commitment to maintaining security, achieving justice, and implementing Islamic Sharia law against those who violate the rights of the others, harm them and infringe on their right to life.
