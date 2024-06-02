Saudi man sentenced to 3 years in prison for forging cheques worth over 34 million riyals

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes.

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 3:55 PM

Investigation procedures were initiated, against a citizen accused of forgery crimes, by the Public Prosecution.

According to the investigation procedures, the accused illegally obtained a chequebook belonging to a non-profit organization (a charity). The accused forged three cheques with amounts estimated at more than thirty-four million Saudi riyals.

The accused submitted the cheques to financial institutions. He claimed that the cheques were for contract work involving maintenance of projects belonging to an association. The accused also fabricated a customary document, including an invalid stamp and invalid signature of CEO.

After arrest of the accused, evidence being provided, and a harsher punishment requested for exploiting charitable organisations, a ruling was issued.