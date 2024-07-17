Saudi: Man executed after being sentenced to death for joining terrorist cell

The first minister of Wales, who became the first Black head of government in Europe in March, faced a turbulent time in office
The Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia has issued a statement today confirming the execution of a death sentence as punishment for a perpetrator in the Eastern Province.
The statement said that the Saudi national, Mohammad bin Abdullah bin Ali Al Abd Al Jabbar, was accused of committing a terror crime by "joining a terrorist cell, firing at security headquarters, monitoring security personnel, and informing terrorist elements of their movements, resulting in the targeting of three security officers."
The accused was referred to the court, which issued a verdict confirming his guilt and sentencing him to death as a discretionary punishment. The ruling was upheld by the higher court, and a royal order was then issued to enforce the verdict.
The death sentence was executed against him on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in the Eastern Province.
The authority said it announced this to affirm the Kingdom's commitment to maintaining security, achieving justice, and implementing Islamic Sharia law against those who violate the rights of the others, harm them and infringe on their right to life.
