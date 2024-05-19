E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Saudi king to undergo tests due to high fever: state news agency

King Salman bin Abdulaziz took the throne in 2015 and has since elevated his son, Mohammed bin Salman, to the kingdom’s monarch-in-waiting

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 9:56 AM

Last updated: Sun 19 May 2024, 9:58 AM

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz will undergo medical tests on Sunday due to high fever, state news agency SPA reported.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


King Salman took the throne in 2015. He has since elevated his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the kingdom’s monarch-in-waiting.

The king, 88, was admitted to a hospital in Jeddah for a routine check up for a few hours over three weeks ago.


ALSO READ:


More news from World