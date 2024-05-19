Saudi king to undergo tests due to high fever: state news agency

Photos from decades ago, video submitted as new evidence to claim credit for inventing the dish
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz will undergo medical tests on Sunday due to high fever, state news agency SPA reported.
King Salman took the throne in 2015. He has since elevated his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the kingdom’s monarch-in-waiting.
The king, 88, was admitted to a hospital in Jeddah for a routine check up for a few hours over three weeks ago.
