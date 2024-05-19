Saudi king to undergo tests due to high fever: state news agency

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 9:56 AM Last updated: Sun 19 May 2024, 9:58 AM

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz will undergo medical tests on Sunday due to high fever, state news agency SPA reported.

King Salman took the throne in 2015. He has since elevated his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the kingdom’s monarch-in-waiting.