Saudi King Salman recovers after medical tests for lung ailment

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reassured cabinet on King's health
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz completed the medical examinations for lung inflammation, the Royal Court announced on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Royal Court issued the following statement: "His Majesty, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has completed the medical examinations following the inflammation that occurred in his lungs, and he has, thank God, recovered."
On Tuesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered reassurances to the citizens about the health of King Salman during a cabinet meeting. The royal court said on Sunday the king would undergo medical tests for a lung inflammation.
Saudi Press Agency reported that the medical tests are due to lung inflammation. Earlier in 2024, he was diagnosed with inflammation in the lungs and the medical team at the Royal Clinics decided that he would undergo a treatment plan consisting of antibiotics.
There were earlier reports back then about the king experiencing "high temperature and joint pain".
King Salman, 88, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became Saudi Arabia ruler in 2015 after spending more than 2 1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.
