Saudi foreign minister to visit Pakistan to boost economic cooperation

Police said there was no evidence to suggest Joel Cauchi was 'driven by any particular motivation, ideology or otherwise'
A Saudi Arabian delegation, led by foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, will visit Pakistan on Monday and Tuesday as part of efforts to boost economic cooperation, Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
The visit takes place to expedite follow-up on the understanding reached between Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during their recent meeting in Makkah Al Mukarramah to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries, the foreign ministry said.
Sharif met with the crown prince last week and discussed expediting a planned $5 billion investment package, which cash-strapped Pakistan desperately needs to shore up its current account deficit and signal to the International Monetary Fund that it can continue to meet requirements for foreign financing that has been a key demand in previous bailout packages.
Pakistan has lately also been trying to secure Saudi investment in industries ranging from agriculture to mines, minerals and aviation.
ALSO READ:
Police said there was no evidence to suggest Joel Cauchi was 'driven by any particular motivation, ideology or otherwise'
Tehran warned the United States on Sunday to 'stay away' from its conflict with Israel
Ten people were injured in the accident, which happened late Friday afternoon in the resort city of Antalya when a supporting pylon collapsed
Dairy-based and malt-based beverages also cannot be labelled as 'health drinks' in the country
The new vaccine is reported to protect against the five major strains of the disease that are prevalent in Nigeria, unlike the initial vaccine that works against only one strain, said WHO
Jonathan's recent project runs parallel with his brother Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning Oppenheimer
Thotakura will travel to space as part of the crew for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin's New Shephard-25 mission