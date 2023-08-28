UAE

Saudi fighter plane crashes during training mission

The Ministry of Defense in the Kingdom says that the crew survived

By Web Desk

File photo, for illustrative purposes only.
File photo, for illustrative purposes only.

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 8:37 PM

A fighter plane in Saudi Arabia has crashed during a training mission, according to the Ministry of Defense in the Kingdom.

The crew aboard the Royal Saudi Air Force combat aircraft 'Tornado' fighter plane survived, the ministry said.

The official spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Turki Al Maliki, confirmed that the air crew survived, and that there were no injuries or losses as a result of the plane crash.

He added that an investigation committee has begun looking into the incident to find out the causes.

