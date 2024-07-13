Saudi arrests over 20,000 for violating residency, labour laws

Foreign ministers from the Group urge Israel to reverse its decision and say the move is 'counterproductive to the cause of peace'
In a crackdown on violators of residency, work, and border security regulations, Saudi Arabia has arrested a total of 20093 people from various regions in joint inspection campaigns, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The arrests took place from July 4 to July 10.
According to the SPA, those arrested include 12460 violators of the residency regulations, 5400 violators of the border security system, and 2233 violators of the labour laws.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
There were 1737 individuals who attempted to cross the border into the country illegally — of whom 42 per cent were Yemenis, 57 per cent Ethiopians, and one per cent of other nationalities, the report further said.
Forty-nine people were arrested for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally. Meanwhile, sixteen people involved in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators were also arrested.
A total of 19841 expatriates (18209 men and 1632 women) are currently undergoing procedures for enforcing regulations.
There were 9438 people who were detained for violating the laws. The Kingdom instructed them to contact their countries’ embassies or consulates to obtain proper travel documentation. Meanwhile, a total of 3833 people were told to complete booking arrangements for their departure, and 11655 were repatriated.
The Ministry of Interior has warned that any person who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom, transports them on its territory, provides them shelter or any other assistance or service may be penalised with up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SAR1 million, the SPA reported. It also said that the vehicles used for transport or houses used for shelter could also be impounded.
The ministry stressed that such acts are major crimes that warrant arrest. The ministry also urged the citizens and residents to report any violations by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions and 999 and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom.
ALSO READ:
Foreign ministers from the Group urge Israel to reverse its decision and say the move is 'counterproductive to the cause of peace'
The Munak canal is situated on the Yamuna river near Delhi's northwestern border with the state of Haryana
Socialist Party chief Faure accuses the country's president of failing to 'respect the vote of the French people', while LFI's Melenchon slams the 'return of the royal veto'
Only customers with an Apple ID registered in the EEA will be able to make use of these outside apps, according to the European Commission
The US president will hold a solo press conference at the Nato summit, his first time facing the press alone since November
This special relationship is so important and it's stronger than ever now, says Britain's new prime minister
The alliance will take a greater role from the US in coordinating training and weapons deliveries for Ukraine by setting up a centralized command
The president will be under severe pressure to show he can handle what has become a rare unscripted moment in his presidency