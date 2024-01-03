Saudi Arabia's Grand Mosque deploys AI to give personalised guidance to pilgrims

Published: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 12:38 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 12:49 PM

Authorities of the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia has deployed artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and a range of digital techniques to offer guidance and counselling content to visitors and pilgrims at the Grand Mosque, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Utilising 52 screens, both inside and outside the Grand Mosque, covering a total screen area of 279 square meters, the General Authority for the Affairs disseminates tailored guidance content.

A specialised team comprising esteemed scholars in religious and guidance aspects curates the content to suit specific occasions. Additionally, a dedicated team translates this content into multiple languages. These screens, operational 24/7, are strategically located at the entrances, exits, courtyards, and roads leading to the Grand Mosque.

Moreover, the authority has introduced AI through a guidance robot designed to assist pilgrims by offering essential brochures and publications to facilitate their rituals.

This interactive guidance robot contains informative and guiding content, allowing users to access and share it via their mobile phones.

