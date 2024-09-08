Saudi Arabia waives fees for exports, reduce rates for imports starting October 6

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM

The Saudi Arabia's Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has announced new customs service fees starting October 6, 2024. The new rules include waiving the fees for all customs services for exports.

The authority also reduced customs service fees for imports through a new mechanism for calculating import service fees, which involves a fee of 0.15% of the value of the incoming goods for customs declaration processing services.

In addition, the Fee Document on Customs Services stipulates a fee of SAR15 for customs declaration processing services on individuals' shipments arriving through online stores, provided that the value of these shipments does not exceed SAR1,000.

The ZATCA clarified that the customs services for exports for which the fees have been waived include customs declaration processing service, lead seal, land port loading services, X-ray inspection, customs data exchange, and sample analysis exchange at specialized laboratories.

The authority added that previously the customs service fees for imports included a charge of SR100 for each container inspected by X-ray, an additional SR 100 for “information exchange” services, and SR20 for customs declaration processing services. With the new decision, the fee shall be based on 0.15 percent of the value of the incoming goods, including insurance and shipping, with a maximum of SR 500 and a minimum of SR15 and a special cap of SR130 for shipments exempt from customs duties and taxes.

ZATCA invites customers and taxpayers to contact it if they have any inquiries via the unified 24/7 call center number (19993), its X Account (@Zatca_Care), e-mail (info@zatca.gov.sa), or instant chatting through its website (zatca.gov.sa).