Saudi Arabia unveils region's largest water park with tallest coaster, first underwater ride

Artist impression of Aquarabia. Photos: Supplied

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 8:43 AM

Saudi Arabia announced the launch of Aquarabia on Monday, the first water theme park of its kind in the Kingdom and the largest in the region. Located in Qiddiya City, Aquarabia will complement Six Flags Qiddiya City, the city's flagship theme park and the first Six Flags park to be designed and built outside of North America.

Embracing Qiddiya's Power of Play philosophy, Aquarabia will be Saudi's first home-grown water theme park, promising to draw visitors from across the globe with its twenty-two rides and family-friendly water-based experiences. This includes four world records, such as the world's tallest water coaster, the tallest drop body slide, the tallest water slide, and the longest mat racer.

Aquarabia will also offer the first underwater adventure ride featuring fully submersible vehicles. For adrenaline lovers, there's an extreme watersports zone dedicated to rafting, kayaking, canyoneering, free solo climbing and cliff jumping, as well as the Kingdom's first surf pool.

Moreover, Aquarabia will offer immersive, narrative-based design elements and attractions seldom seen in water parks, with its theming based around ancient desert wellsprings and Qiddiya's wildlife seeking an oasis.

Aquarabia will complement Qiddiya City's theme park offering with the previously announced Six Flags Qiddiya City. This thrill park will push the boundaries of the possible with twenty-eight rides and attractions. Six Flags Qiddiya City will feature five world record-breaking coasters spread across six uniquely themed lands: Sirocco Tower, the world's tallest free-standing shot tower ride; Gyropsin, the world's tallest pendulum ride; Spitfire, the world's tallest inverted top hat coaster; Iron Rattler, the world's tallest tilt coaster; and the Falcons Flight, the world's tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster which will run parallel to the F1 track.

Aquarabia and Six Flags Qiddiya City are located within Qiddiya City in an entirely walkable neighbourhood where visitors can find a unique selection of activities and a broad range of hotels, dining options and even a green oasis to unwind and recharge between exhilarating rides and adrenaline-pumping experiences. Through innovative design and infrastructure, visitors will move around effortlessly, minimising journey time and maximising enjoyment. The seamless connection between both new parks is a statement that in Qiddiya City, every moment spent exploring is filled with excitement.

Qiddiya Investment Company Managing Director Abdullah Aldawood commented on the launch: "This announcement marks a significant milestone for Qiddiya City and the entertainment, tourism and sports sector. As we keep expanding our entertainment offering, Aquarabia and Six Flags Qiddiya City will fulfil the diverse entertainment needs of our community, contribute to the diversification of our economy and create job opportunities in the tourism sector."

Both parks are currently under construction and will be completed in 2025, with the official opening date to be communicated. Moreover, Aquarabia and Six Flags Qiddiya City will be the first attractions to open for visitors to experience Qiddiya City's entertainment and sports proposition, addressing increasing domestic demand for new immersive entertainment experiences and water-based activities in the Kingdom. Through these groundbreaking attractions, Qiddiya City aims to provide residents with entertainment options while bolstering local tourism and employment as part of Saudi Vision 2030. With a projected total of 10,000 direct and indirect jobs created, Aquarabia and Six Flags Qiddiya City will significantly contribute to the Kingdom's economic diversification and GDP targets, fostering a promising future for the region.

As a new master-planned destination, Qiddiya City has a rare opportunity to integrate sustainability in every aspect of the development's planning, construction, and operation phases. As such, Aquarabia and Six Flags Qiddiya City are committed to upholding the highest standard of sustainable practices, using innovative technology and design to implement best practices in water use and waste management. The water theme park will use recycled water for the park's irrigation and cooling, and thanks to specialised filters, will be able to reduce water waste by up to 90% and minimise energy consumption. Moreover, Six Flags Qiddiya City also aims to recycle operational waste targeting more than 80% diversion from landfill, ensuring a greener and more sustainable future for the region.

The unveiling of Aquarabia follows the announcement of many exciting entertainment, sports, and cultural attractions in Qiddiya City, including the world's first multi-use Gaming and Esports District, the multi-sports Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, the motorsport track and the Dragon Ball theme park.

