Saudi Arabia: Over 300,000 unregistered pilgrims turned away from Makkah ahead of Haj

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that security forces had cleared hundreds of thousands of unregistered pilgrims from Makkah ahead of Haj.
Crowd management is a major concern during the annual pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam which drew more than 1.8 million Muslims last year, according to official figures.
Those turned away in recent days from the holy city, home to the Grand Mosque, include 153,998 foreigners who travelled from abroad on tourist visas rather than the required Haj visas, the official Saudi Press Agency said.
In addition Saudi authorities have rounded up 171,587 others who are based in Saudi Arabia but are not residents of Mecca and did not have hajj permits, SPA said.
Haj, which began on June 14, must be undertaken at least once by all Muslims with the means.
It involves a series of rituals completed over at least four days in Makkah and its surroundings in the west of Saudi Arabia.
Many seek to complete the rites through unofficial channels as obtaining the formal permits and travel packages can be extremely costly, with limited quotas for pilgrims from each country.
Saudi Arabia is home to the holiest shrines in Islam at Makkah and Madinah.
More than 1.3 million registered pilgrims had arrived in Saudi Arabia for Haj as of Saturday, Makkah regional authorities said on X.
Earlier, pilgrims were advised to ensure health stability through a doctor's consultation, especially for chronic diseases. Residents have also been urged to keep a detailed medical report and maintain a healthy diet. Enhancing physical fitness at least three weeks before travel will help them manage fatigue and other health concerns.
Getting vaccinated before Haj is crucial to protect travellers from infectious diseases. It's recommended to get vaccinated at least 15 days before travel date so that the body gets enough time to develop protective antibodies.
All those performing Haj this year, are required to take the following vaccines:
All Haj vaccines are provided for UAE pilgrims in health centres under Emirates Health Services.
