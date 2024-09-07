Saudi Arabia: Man arrested for firing gun in the air, sharing video online

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 2:06 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 2:42 PM

A man was arrested in Saudi Arabia for shooting a firearm in a public place, and sharing a video clip of it online.

The Saudi citizen was seen shooting a firearm through a car's window while being seated inside. The incident took place in the Baqaa Governorate.

The General Directorate of Public Security in Saudi Arabia took posted a video on X with a screengrab of the original video posted by the accused, and showing that the man had been taken into custody. Watch it below: