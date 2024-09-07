Saudi Arabia: Man arrested for firing gun in the air, sharing video online

Unity between faiths has been the central theme of the pontiff's Asia trip and a declaration they signed called for 'religious harmony for the sake of humanity'
A man was arrested in Saudi Arabia for shooting a firearm in a public place, and sharing a video clip of it online.
The Saudi citizen was seen shooting a firearm through a car's window while being seated inside. The incident took place in the Baqaa Governorate.
The General Directorate of Public Security in Saudi Arabia took posted a video on X with a screengrab of the original video posted by the accused, and showing that the man had been taken into custody. Watch it below:
Authorities arrested the man and legal measures were taken against him for endangering the lives of others. He was also referred to the Public Prosecution.
