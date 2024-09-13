Saudi Arabia launches AI initiative to empower 1 million citizens

Photo: Saudi Press Agency/X

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 6:54 PM

Saudi Arabia has launched the "One Million Saudi in AI" initiative, aiming to empower 1 million citizens in artificial intelligence (AI), Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

Minister of Education Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan and Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) President Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi launched the initiative, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development during the third Global AI Summit (GAIN Summit 2024), held at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Centre in Riyadh.

The national initiative, the largest of its kind in the Kingdom, aims to empower a million Saudis to interact with a world led by AI, ensuring the building of a better future that enhances human capabilities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.