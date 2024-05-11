E-Paper

Saudi Arabia: Food poisoning in residents caused by popular restaurant's mayonnaise

Responding swiftly, the ministry, in cooperation with the Food and Drug Authority and other relevant bodies, implemented a series of measures

by

Web Desk
Photo: AP
Published: Sat 11 May 2024, 9:53 PM

Last updated: Sat 11 May 2024, 10:52 PM

In a recent development, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority has identified a connection between the outbreak of food poisoning cases in Riyadh and the mayonnaise served at 'Hamburgini' restaurant chain.

Laboratory analysis revealed the presence of the Clostridium botulinum bacteria, the cause of botulism, in a sample of 'BON TUM' mayonnaise served at the said restaurant.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Responding swiftly, the ministry, in cooperation with the Food and Drug Authority and other relevant bodies, implemented a series of measures:


Product recall: The distribution of 'Bon Tum' mayonnaise has been halted nationwide. The product will be removed from markets and food establishments in all Saudi cities. Additionally, the factory producing the mayonnaise has been shut down pending legal action.

Product destroyed: All remaining stock of the product at the factory, regardless of batch or expiration date, will be withdrawn and destroyed.

Customer notification: The factory's customers, particularly restaurants and food establishments, have been asked to destroy this type of mayonnaise in their possession.

Enhanced monitoring: Regulatory agencies will intensify monitoring and inspection campaigns across the country. Municipal and relevant authorities will conduct targeted campaigns to ensure that all food products are safe to be consumed.

The ministry and concerned authorities urge the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid spreading rumours or unsubstantiated news.

