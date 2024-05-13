E-Paper

Saudi Arabia executes man for threatening national security

Saudi national Al Nasser was referred to a competent court where he was convicted of the charges

Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 2:22 PM

Last updated: Mon 13 May 2024, 2:30 PM

Saudi Arabia on Monday executed a man for threatening national security by financing terrorism and associating with terrorist elements.

Saudi national Hassan bin Ahmed bin Mansour Al Nasser was charged with helping terrorists carry out killings that involved shooting at police stations, security points and patrols.


Al Nasser was referred to a competent court that convicted him of the charges.

The death sentence was carried out against Al Nasser on Monday, the Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia announced.

In its statement, the Ministry also stressed on the keenness of the Kingdom’s government on "establishing security, achieving justice, and implementing the provisions of Islamic Sharia with regard to anyone who attacks innocent people or sheds their blood, and violates their right to life".

