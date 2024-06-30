E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Saudi Arabia executes man convicted of terror crimes

The Ministry of Interior said the death sentence was implemented in Uhud on Sunday

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 7:46 PM

Saudi Arabia has executed a man after he was convicted of terror crimes in the country.

In a statement on Sunday that was posted X, the country's Ministry of Interior said the death sentence was implemented in Uhud.


Muhammad bin Asaad bin Ahmed Al-Shakhouri, a Saudi national, was convicted of terror crimes that involved training in the use of weapons, manufacturing explosive materials, and covering up for terrorist elements wanted by security.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


He was also found initiating the establishment of a terrorist organisation with one of the terrorist elements and financing it to carry out terrorist acts aimed at killing common people.

Al-Shakhouri was referred to the Specialised Criminal Court that awarded death penalty to him. The ruling was upheld by the Specialized Criminal Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce it.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from World