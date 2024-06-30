Saudi Arabia executes man convicted of terror crimes

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 7:46 PM

Saudi Arabia has executed a man after he was convicted of terror crimes in the country.

In a statement on Sunday that was posted X, the country's Ministry of Interior said the death sentence was implemented in Uhud.

Muhammad bin Asaad bin Ahmed Al-Shakhouri, a Saudi national, was convicted of terror crimes that involved training in the use of weapons, manufacturing explosive materials, and covering up for terrorist elements wanted by security.

