Saudi Arabia executes 3 citizens for 'inciting' terror acts

Photo: Reuters File

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 12:00 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 12:03 PM

Saudi Arabia sentenced 3 citizens to death on Sunday for committing criminal acts involving treason against the country, providing support to terrorist entities, and communicating with them.

The Saudi nationals "adopted a terrorist approach in which they shed blood, money, and honour," and incited people to carry out terror acts "with the aim of disrupting the security and stability of society," the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

The citizens, namely Talal bin Ali bin Khanifis Al Hudhli, Majdi bin Muhammad bin Attian Al-Kaabi and Rayed bin Amer bin Matar Al-Kaabi, were referred to the Public Prosecution.

They were charged with committing these acts; a ruling was issued, proving the citizens' guilt, by the Specialised Criminal Court, and they were sentenced to death.