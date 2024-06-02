Saudi Arabia detains 112, investigates 446 people in anti-corruption crackdown

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 9:24 AM

More than 440 individuals are under investigation in Saudi Arabia for corruption charges. The authorities initiated several criminal and administrative cases in May 2024, resulting in 3,806 inspection rounds and investigations involving 446 suspects.

The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) have also detained 112 individuals, while others were released on bail. The charges included bribery, abuse of power, forgery, and money laundering.

Some of the individuals under investigation work in the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Guard, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority, according to local media.

Nazaha aims to combat corruption and enhance local and international efforts to fight money laundering crimes.