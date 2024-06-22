E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Saudi Arabia: Chief key holder of Kaaba passes away, laid to rest

The next guardian will continue to be from the Al Shaiba Family

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Haramain/X
Photo: Haramain/X

Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 5:08 PM

Last updated: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 5:11 PM

The chief key holder of the Holy Kaaba, Sheikh Saleh Al Shaiba, has passed away.

According to a post on X, he was prayed upon in Masjid Al Haram and laid to rest in Al Mualla Cemetery.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Saleh Al Shaiba was the 109th successor to the companion Uthman ibn Talha, and the 109th guardian of the Kaaba.


The next guardian will continue to be from the Al Shaiba Family, according to a post on X by an official handle, Inside the Haramain.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from World