Saudi Arabia: Chief key holder of Kaaba passes away, laid to rest

Photo: Haramain/X

Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 5:08 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 5:11 PM

The chief key holder of the Holy Kaaba, Sheikh Saleh Al Shaiba, has passed away.

According to a post on X, he was prayed upon in Masjid Al Haram and laid to rest in Al Mualla Cemetery.

