Saudi Arabia: Carrying identification card 'mandatory' for pilgrims

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 8:04 PM Last updated: Wed 8 May 2024, 8:16 PM

Saudi Arabia's Haj Ministry has issued an advisory urging pilgrims to carry their identification cards with them.

The authority said in a tweet that carrying the pilgrim identification card helps authorities single out unregistered pilgrims.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

The tweet also informed people of the different details that a single ID card can provide, which are:

- Information on the leader of the pilgrim's group

- The service providing company affiliated with it

- Residence located in the Holy Sites

- Personal information of the Haj pilgrim

The authority added that this "card is mandatory and must be carried throughout the Haj period", from the pilgrim's arrival till departure.

ALSO READ: