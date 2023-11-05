Saudi Arabia arrests over 16,000 for residency, labour law violations within a week

Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 2:01 PM

Saudi Arabia has carried out joint field campaigns throughout the Kingdom to locate and arrest violators of residency, labour, and border security rules in the country.

The Ministry of Interior said that joint field campaigns were carried out throughout the week to find and catch the 16,695 violators.

Out of the total, 10,518 were booked for violating residency laws, 3,953 for violating border security rules, and 2,224 for violating labour laws.

Eighteen people were arrested for helping transport or harbouring residency violators.

According to Saudi media, anyone who helps bring illegal residents into the country and offers them accommodation faces up to 15 years in prison, and a fine up to SR1 million.

