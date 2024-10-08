Tue, Oct 08, 2024 | Rabī‘ ath-thānī 5, 1446 | DXB °C

Saudi Arabia announces passing away of Prince Sultan bin Mohammed

Funeral prayers will be held today at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh

The Saudi Royal Court announced the passing away of Prince Sultan bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Faisal Al Saud.

Funeral prayers will be held for him on October 8, Tuesday after Asr prayer, at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.


The Royal Court said in its statement: "May God have mercy on him, forgive him and grant him a place in his spacious gardens."


