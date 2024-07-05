Saudi Arabia announces first day of Muharram 1446

Starmer remains an enigma in the eyes of many voters, who are predicted to propel him to Downing Street after Thursday's general election
Saudi Arabia has announced the first day of Muharram after the crescent moon was not sighted on Friday, July 5.
Hijri New Year will be celebrated on Sunday, July 7, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia said in a statement.
Dhul Hijjah will be 30 days, with Saturday, July 6 being the last day of the month.
The Supreme Court said in a statement: "The Crescent Sighting Committee of the Supreme Court decided that Saturday, 30/12/1445 AH according to the Umm Al Qura calendar, corresponding to July 6, 2024 AD, will be the completion of the month of Dhul Hijjah for the year 1445 AH as thirty days, and that Sunday, 1/1/1446 AH according to the Umm al-Qura calendar, corresponding to July 7, 2024 AD, will be the first day of the month of Muharram for the year 1446 AH."
ALSO READ:
Starmer remains an enigma in the eyes of many voters, who are predicted to propel him to Downing Street after Thursday's general election
Ramaphosa's new coalition is the first of its kind in the country after 30 years of rule by the African National Congress
Turk blames the rise of populist, extremist politics on the Covid-19 pandemic and rising living costs that have 'disenfranchised, disillusioned, a large segment of the population'
The scheme, uncovered by journalists and families searching for lost relatives, saw babies stolen from their mothers and then sold to adoptive parents in Georgia and abroad
The authority affirmed its concern for all of its citizens and guaranteed on following up on their safety
More than 150,000 people in the Palestinian territory have contracted skin diseases due to the squalid living conditions, according to the World Health Organisation
It will result, at the very least, in delays to any further trials of Trump, and may lead to cases being thrown out altogether, say legal experts
Wildfires have become more common and devastating in Greece in recent years because of climate change, according to scientists