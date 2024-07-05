E-Paper

Saudi Arabia announces first day of Muharram 1446

The crescent moon was not sighted in the country, the Supreme Court said on Friday

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 10:41 PM

Saudi Arabia has announced the first day of Muharram after the crescent moon was not sighted on Friday, July 5.

Hijri New Year will be celebrated on Sunday, July 7, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia said in a statement.


Dhul Hijjah will be 30 days, with Saturday, July 6 being the last day of the month.

The Supreme Court said in a statement: "The Crescent Sighting Committee of the Supreme Court decided that Saturday, 30/12/1445 AH according to the Umm Al Qura calendar, corresponding to July 6, 2024 AD, will be the completion of the month of Dhul Hijjah for the year 1445 AH as thirty days, and that Sunday, 1/1/1446 AH according to the Umm al-Qura calendar, corresponding to July 7, 2024 AD, will be the first day of the month of Muharram for the year 1446 AH."


