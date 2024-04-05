Saudi Arabia: 50% discount on traffic fines announced ahead of Eid Al Fitr

Dina Boluarte’s lawyer says police searched under the carpets at the presidential palace, and found approximately 10 nice watches
A 50 per cent discount has been announced on fines for traffic violations in Saudi Arabia.
The reduction in payable amount has been introduced for those who have incurred the fine before April 18, 2024. Violators will be able to apply the discount altogether for 6 months worth of fines or when paying for them individually.
To benefit from this reduction, violators must pay all their fines within 6 months from the date of the fine. They must also avoid committing further violations affecting public safety.
If violators don't pay within the specified time, a 25 per cent reduction will be applied to each fine, according to Article 75 of the Traffic Regulations. The Ministry has also urged all road users to obey traffic rules for safety and to avoid violations.
