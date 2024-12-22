Saudi Arabia: 2 citizens executed for joining terrorist groups, hiding weapons, ammunition

Two Saudis were executed for committing terrorist acts, the Kingdom's Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday.

The death sentence was carried on Sunday, December 22, in Riyadh.

The two citizens, Ahmed bin Saleh bin Abdullah Al-Kaabi and Aed bin Hael bin Hindi Al-Enezi, committed criminal acts involving betrayal of their country, joining terrorist entities, and supporting and financing terrorist acts.

They also possessed and concealed live weapons and ammunition on a farm belonging to a member of the terrorist entity to "spread corruption, aggression, and disrupt societal security and stability", the authority said in a statement.