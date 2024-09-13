E-Paper

Saudi: Pilgrim who suffered cardiac arrest saved by medics using AED

15 Automated External Defibrillators have strategically been placed throughout the Grand Mosque

Web Desk
Photo: Saudi Press Agency
Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 9:22 PM

Last updated: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 9:23 PM

In a swift response, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) successfully intervened to save the life of an Indonesian pilgrim who experienced a cardiac arrest within the sacred precincts of the Al-Masaa area, Saudi Press Agency reported .

The SRCA's emergency teams reached the site within a remarkable four-minute window, finding the pilgrim, a man in his fifties, unconscious and not breathing. Acting with urgency and precision, the team performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and employed an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to deliver a life-saving electric shock, thereby restoring the individual's heartbeat.


The pilgrim was subsequently transported to Ajyad Emergency Hospital for comprehensive medical care.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The incident underscores the vital role of AEDs strategically placed throughout the Grand Mosque.

The provision of 15 devices within the Mosque underscores the commitment to public safety, ensuring rapid emergency responses and significantly enhancing survival outcomes in critical instances.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

