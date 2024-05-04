UAE President mourns passing of renowned Saudi poet Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 4:18 PM Last updated: Sat 4 May 2024, 10:50 PM

Famed Saudi poet Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen has passed away at the age of 75.

President Sheikh Mohamed mourned the passing of the poet, sharing a picture with him. He said, "He passed away after a long journey of creativity, leaving a long record of distinguished literary legacy."

The UAE leader added in the post on X, "May God have mercy on the poet Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen bin Abdul Aziz, and sincere condolences to his family and the brotherly Saudi people."

The poet has held major positions in Saudi Arabia, in his field. They include: President of the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts, and head of the Saudi Poetry Organisation.

Prince Badr has also been popularly nicknamed 'architect of the word' as his works have moved millions. In fact, he was even awarded the prestigious King Abdulaziz Medal in 2019, in recognition of his spectacular career.

Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan, echoed the President's sentiment in his own tribute.

"May God have mercy on the poet Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen," Sheikh Hamdan posted on X.

Turki Al Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, also mourned the "sad news" saying "I feel I have lost a father of mine".

