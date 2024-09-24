E-Paper

Qatar's Emir calls Israeli war in Gaza a 'genocide'

Sheikh Tamim addressed world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly

By AFP

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 9:08 PM

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday said Israel's war in the Gaza strip was a "genocide" as he addressed world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

"The blatant aggression that befalls the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip today is the most barbaric, heinous and extensive aggression," he said, calling the conflict "a crime of genocide."


