Police seize, impound cars after reckless driving video circulates in Kuwait

Judge says in the verdict that Muhammad Yunus's company Grameen Telecom violated labour laws
After a video clip circulated online showing reckless drivers performing stunts in Kuwait, authorities took swift action.
Taking to X, the Ministry of Kuwait said the Traffic and Operations Sector in the country reacted immediately to a clip which showed reckless driving in Fahaheel area.
The vehicles were seized and the drivers were referred to the traffic court. The cars were impounded in a garage.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The authority thanked the citizen who documented and informed them of the incident.
Motorists have been urged to adhere to traffic laws and rules, and in the event that any violations of the law is detected, they are advised to call the emergency phone number.
ALSO READ:
Judge says in the verdict that Muhammad Yunus's company Grameen Telecom violated labour laws
UAE's time zone is UTC+4; global time zones range from 12 hours before the UTC to 14 hours after
The UN said only a small team will stay behind to oversee the transportation of assets and disposal of UN-owned equipment
The perception of danger at the border, fragile norms in cultural institutions, Ukraine war fatigue, and a quagmire in Congress would embolden Trump to adopt a more muscular approach
The document establishes a set of guidelines that address the challenges posed by the use of unmanned aircraft systems
The Russian president describes 2024 as the "year of the family" in a message that did not mention Ukraine
Kremlin says it attacked decision-making centres and military facilities in retaliation for Ukraine's bombardment of Belgorod
Along with Pacific island nations such as Kiribati and Samoa, it is one the first to reach the end of 2023