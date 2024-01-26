Police foil terrorist attack planned on places of worship in Kuwait

The 24-year-old targeted fellow students, teachers and random pedestrians before killing himself
Authorities foiled a terrorist attack planned on places of worship in Kuwait, the country's Ministry of Interior posted on X.
The terrorist cell intended to target places of worship belonging to the Shiite community, as well as harming people.
Security services tracked the three members by following them, monitoring their movements and arresting them. All three were of Arab nationality.
The defendants were referred to the Public Prosecution to take legal measures against them.
