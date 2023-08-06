Umrah 2023: Saudi ministry issues advisory on sitting, sleeping in Grand Mosque

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah urges pilgrims to avoid sitting or sleeping in corridors and prayer areas

By Web Desk Published: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 7:13 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 7:22 PM

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has urged pilgrims to adhere to rules and instructions for a safe Umrah during the summer.

On its social media posts, the ministry urged pilgrims to avoid sitting or sleeping in corridors and prayer areas, emergency vehicle paths or the paths for people with special needs.

The ministry also shared tips for performing Umrah during the summer. The ministry said: “Remember, the summer heat can be intense. Still with proper preparation and precautions, you can have a rewarding and comfortable Umrah experience.”

It advised pilgrims to choose moderate temperature times, take rest upon arrival, and wear appropriate clothing while performing Umrah. The ministry also suggested to stay hydrated, take breaks and utilise shades.