E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Pakistanis injured in Oman shooting; embassy issues alert, emergency numbers

In a video, the ambassador said that he has stopped by 'three-four hospitals' to visit those injured in the incident

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photos: AFP
Photos: AFP

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 1:13 PM

Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 2:01 PM

Pakistan's embassy in Oman on Tuesday issued a security alert after a shooting incident near a mosque that left four dead and many injured in Wadi Al Kabir.

The ambassador, Imran Ali, took to X to urge citizens in the country to avoid travelling to Wadi Al Kabir, as "the area has been cordoned off".


In the minute-long video, he also said that he has visited "three-four hospitals" to visit those injured in the incident. Ali added, "All those injured are relatively safe".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Emergency numbers have been provided for all those staying in Oman, any citizen with an injured relative can get in touch with the embassy through the numbers listed below:

  • Abdul Samad: 92040038
  • Khadim Hussain: 98577355
  • Aamir Safdar: +923225251612
  • Syed Nisarul Haq: 94981966
  • Atiq Ahmed: 0045 9976
  • Mudassir: 91391584
  • To contact the Ambassador, Saifullah: 92109432

Arrangements have also been made to donate blood to injured Pakistani citizens who may be in need.

He urged Pakistani citizens to cooperate with local authorities adding that the embassy was also in touch with the hospitals and officials.

Earlier today, the US embassy in Muscat issued a security alert to its citizens in the Gulf country. It said in a statement: "The US Embassy is following reports of the shooting incident in Wadi Kabir. US citizens should remain vigilant, monitor local news and heed directions of local authorities."

After swiftly dealing with the situation, Oman Police said, "all necessary security measures and procedures have been taken to handle the situation" following the attack. "The authorities are continuing to gather evidence and conduct investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident," police added on X.

The area was still cordoned off later on Tuesday, with journalists unable to access the mosque, according to an AFP photographer there.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from World