Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Madinah

This is his first visit since forming a coalition government in February

Photo: Saudi Press Agency
Photo: Saudi Press Agency

Published: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 11:16 PM

Last updated: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 11:18 PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Madinah on Saturday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Upon his arrival at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, he was received by Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madinah Region, and several other officials.


This is his first visit since forming a coalition government in February. He is on a three-day visit.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


During the visit, PM Shehbaz is expected to meet Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, ANI reported.

ALSO READ:

