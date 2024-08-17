Oman confirms no case of mpox recorded in country

Image used for illustrative purposes only (Photo: AFP File)

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 2:39 PM

The Ministry of Health in Oman confirmed on Saturday that no cases of mpox have been recorded in the country.

The authority said that it was monitoring updates on the disease following the World Health Organisation's declaration of mpox as a public health emergency.

Pakistan's health ministry confirmed on Friday at least one case of the mpox virus in a patient who had returned from a Gulf country, as provincial health authorities reported they had detected three cases. On Thursday, Sweden said it had confirmed a first case of mpox, a viral infection that spreads through close contact.