January 11 announced as official holiday in Oman

January 11 is observed as the Accession Day of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 11:06 AM

Last updated: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 11:45 AM

On the occasion of Accession Day, Oman announced January 11 as an official holiday for both public and private sector employees.

According to the Royal orders of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Thursday, 11 January 2024 will be an official holiday for employees in units of the State’s Administrative Apparatus and other legal entities. Oman New Agency reported that employees in the private sector establishments will also be entitled for a one-day holiday on the occasion of the Sultan’s accession to power.

The Ministry of Labour explained that it is permissible to continue working on the aforementioned day if necessary, provided that the employees concerned are compensated in accordance with regulations in force.

Web Desk

