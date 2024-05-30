E-Paper

Officer arrested for accepting bribes, abusing power in Kuwait

He was caught red-handed accepting cash in exchange for arresting Asians on fabricated charges of trafficking alcoholic beverages

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 1:38 PM

A security officer accused of exploiting his position and accepting bribes was arrested by investigators in Kuwait.

In a crackdown on corruption within the ranks, he was caught red-handed, accepting cash in exchange for arresting Asians on fabricated charges of trafficking alcoholic beverages. These arrests were used as a pretext to deport the individuals from the country.


Following his arrest, the officer was referred to the Public Prosecution. The relevant authorities are undertaking the necessary legal actions against him.

The officer, whose identity has not been disclosed, was apprehended by the General Department of Criminal Investigation’s "Criminal Investigation and Licensing Department." This arrest is part of the Ministry of Interior's ongoing efforts to uphold security and fight corruption.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior stated, "The Ministry does not tolerate any harm or abuse within the security establishment. No one is above the law, regardless of their position. Our security personnel are committed to safeguarding the country’s security and will not hesitate to take action against those who undermine it."

On May 27, a man was charged with falsifying sick leave in exchange for cash.

Through security follow-up and monitoring of violators and outlaws, criminal investigators were able to arrest a suspect for forging sick leave documents attributed to the Ministry of Health.

The crime was carried out in cooperation with two accomplices outside the country in exchange for sums of money. The suspect was referred to the relevant authority for necessary legal action.

