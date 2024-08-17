Mpox virus: Saudi Arabia says no case detected in country

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 5:04 PM

Saudi Arabia's health authority on Saturday said that no cases of monkeypox (mpox) have been detected in the Kingdom.

The Public Health Authority (Weqaya) said that no cases of monkeypox (mpox) clade 1, the strain responsible for the recent public health emergency, have been detected.

Despite the worldwide rise in mpox cases, which WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern, the Kingdom remains unaffected, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Weqaya emphasised the strength and effectiveness of the Kingdom's health sector, which is well-prepared to confront different health risks.

The Kingdom has taken comprehensive preventive measures to enhance monitoring, prevent the spread of the virus, and safeguard the population's health.

According to the authority, its preventive strategies include awareness campaigns, epidemiological investigations, and a coordinated response to infectious diseases with an epidemiological impact. These measures are designed to ensure rapid and effective responses to any potential outbreaks.

Weqaya also urged the public to rely on official sources of information and avoid spreading from unreliable sources or believing rumours.

The public is advised to practice healthy behaviours and to avoid travelling to countries where mpox outbreaks have been reported.

The Ministry of Health in Oman too confirmed that no cases of mpox have been recorded in the country.

Pakistan's health ministry confirmed on Friday at least one case of the mpox virus in a patient who had returned from a Gulf country, as provincial health authorities reported they had detected three cases. On Thursday, Sweden said it had confirmed a first case of mpox, a viral infection that spreads through close contact.