UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

More than 900 prisoners pardoned in Kuwait ahead of 63rd National Day

The inmates were selected based on good conduct and behaviour and have met all conditions of pardon, the Ministry of Interior said

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Ministry of Interior Kuwait
Photo: Ministry of Interior Kuwait

Published: Fri 23 Feb 2024, 2:03 PM

Kuwait Emir Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah has ordered the release of 912 prisoners, including 214 immediately, from correctional institutions, on the occasion of the country's National Day.

Kuwait celebrates its 63rd National Day on Sunday, February 25.

Sheikh Mishal issued an Emiri Decree No. (25) of 2024, to exempt these inmates from serving the remainder of the sentence, while also reducing the sentences and fines of others.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The pardoned inmates were selected based on good conduct and behaviour and have met all conditions of pardon, the Ministry of Interior said.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World