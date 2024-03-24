UAE

More than 21,000 illegals arrested in one week in Saudi Arabia

Among the 1,283 people detained for attempting illegal entry, 72% were Ethiopian, 25% Yemeni, and 3% were of other nationalities

Published: Sun 24 Mar 2024, 4:24 PM

Saudi authorities detained a total of 21,151 illegal expats within a week for various infractions related to residency, work, and border security regulations, according to a report from the Saudi Press Agency released on Saturday.

It has been revealed that 13,799 individuals were apprehended for breaching residency laws, while 4,768 were held for attempting illegal border crossings. Additionally, 2,584 individuals were detained due to labour-related violations.

Of those attempting illegal entry into the Kingdom, 72 per cent were Ethiopian, 25 per cent were Yemeni, and the remaining 3 per cent belonged to other nationalities, totalling 1,283 individuals.

Furthermore, 67 individuals were intercepted while attempting to cross into neighbouring countries, and eight were arrested for their involvement in transporting and harbouring violators.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior warned that individuals found aiding illegal entry, including providing transportation and shelter, could face severe penalties, including imprisonment for up to 15 years, fines reaching SR1 million ($260,000), and confiscation of assets and vehicles.

To report suspected violations, individuals can utilize toll-free numbers: 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Web Desk

